South Fulton residents debate impact of data centers on their community

As the development of data centers accelerates across metro Atlanta, South Fulton residents gathered Thursday to discuss their potential impact. While some welcome the economic benefits, others are raising concerns about energy use and environmental effects.

What we know:

Data centers—massive warehouses filled with computer servers that store, manage, and transmit digital data—are rapidly expanding across Metro Atlanta, including South Fulton County. Since 2023, data center development in the region has skyrocketed 211%, the fastest growth rate in the country.

Some of the biggest names in tech are making major moves:

Microsoft is investing nearly $2 billion into three data centers in metro Atlanta, with the first site located in Union City.

Amazon purchased 118 acres in Douglas County last year, signaling plans for another potential data center.

Despite this growth, the City of Atlanta took a different stance, approving ordinances in September 2024 to restrict data center development within city limits.

What they're saying:

Here are what the supporters and opponents say about data centers.

Supporters Say:

Economic benefits – Data centers generate substantial tax revenue for local governments, which could help fund schools, infrastructure, and public services.

Job creation – While data centers don’t require large workforces, they provide high-paying tech jobs and construction employment during development.

Opponents Worry About:

High energy consumption – Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, raising concerns about power grid strain and environmental impact.

Health & community concerns – Some residents fear increased noise pollution, heat output, and air quality issues could negatively affect their neighborhoods.

By the numbers:

211% – The increase in data center development in metro Atlanta since 2023, the highest in the nation.

$2 billion – Microsoft’s reported investment in new data centers in metro Atlanta.

118 acres – The land – The land Amazon purchased in Douglas County for a potential facility.

What's next:

With 20 data centers planned for South Fulton, the debate over their impact is far from over. Residents and local leaders will continue to weigh the economic benefits against environmental and community concerns. Meanwhile, other metro Atlanta jurisdictions may follow Atlanta’s lead in restricting new development, shaping the future of data centers in the region.