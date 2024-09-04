Atlanta City Council approves ordinances restricting data center development

The Atlanta City Council has approved two new ordinances aimed at defining and regulating data centers within the city.

The first ordinance officially defines what constitutes a "data center," while the second limits where these facilities can be built.

Data centers, large warehouses filled with computer servers that store, manage, and transmit digital data, have become essential to internet operations. However, they are also large and noisy, prompting concerns from residents and city officials about their impact on certain areas of the city.

The newly approved ordinances will prohibit the construction of data centers along the Beltline trail loop and within a half-mile of transit centers, including MARTA and bus stops.

These measures come in response to the rapid growth of data centers in Atlanta, which has seen a 211% increase in development since 2023, the fastest rate of growth in the country.

Councilmember Jason Dozier, one of the ordinance's sponsors, emphasized the importance of having controls in place to ensure the best outcomes for Atlanta’s communities. Fellow sponsor, Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, echoed this sentiment, stating that the city is committed to ensuring Atlanta's growth is balanced, sustainable, and focused on residents' well-being.

Existing data centers in the city will not be affected by the new regulations, though they may face restrictions on future expansion.