Locus Grove domestic incident ends with deadly shooting, man arrested

The Brief Police responded to a domestic disturbance and shots fired call Wednesday morning at a home on Weymouth Drive. A man allegedly fired at officers from inside the residence before being taken into custody without further incident. One man was found dead inside the home, and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital; her condition remains unknown.



Police said a man is in custody after a domestic incident escalated into gunfire Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 8:40 a.m. at a residence on Weymouth Drive in the Locust Grove area. The initial call was reported as a domestic disturbance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

As police arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire from inside the home, according to officials. Fortunately, officers were able to get the situation under control and take the man into custody.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered another man dead inside. A woman was also found injured. Her condition and the cause of her injuries have not yet been released. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved, and the investigation remains active. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Dig deeper:

Oak Grove police said this is the second homicide in the city this year. Both have been domestic incidents that ended in murder.

What they're saying:

"It's hard to police that. Behind these doors in these beautiful homes, we don't know what's going on," said Oak Grove Police Chief Derrick Austin.

Neighbor Davey Thomas said he's lived in the neighborhood for 5 years. He was disturbed to learn the news.

Davey said he and his grandchildren were just playing near where the shooting happened.

"Just see them in passing--that's not the demeanor I get from him," Davey said. You never know what happen there, in people's houses."