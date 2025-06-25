Expand / Collapse search
Woman warns of theft after southeast Atlanta construction site hit

By
Published  June 25, 2025 6:46pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate construction site theft in southeast Atlanta

Police investigate construction site theft in southeast Atlanta

Witnesses said they saw an argument between the workers on a roof and the people stealing the materials.

ATLANTA -
 

The Brief

    • The woman, who doesn't want to be named because the suspects have not been identified or arrested, said she was walking her dog when she noticed the truck.
    • The witness said the alleged thieves walked up to the workers' vehicles while they were on the roof working.
    • The workers told FOX 5 the alleged thieves used some device to get into their cars, but they spotted the men before they could do any damage.

A metro Atlanta woman said she caught two people stealing from a construction site in southeast Atlanta.

What they're saying:

The woman, who doesn't want to be named because the suspects have not been identified or arrested, said she was walking her dog when she noticed the truck.

"As I was on Gresham Avenue, a white truck came by and honked at me, so of course, I paid attention to it," she said. "They saw the construction and went zip and started taking the stuff."

The witness said the alleged thieves walked up to the workers' vehicles while they were on the roof working.

"They went up to a van, opened the doors and started taking stuff. One of them went to a pickup truck and pulled on the doors. Then the guys on the roof threw something, and then they took off," she said.

The workers told FOX 5 the alleged thieves used some device to get into their cars, but they spotted the men before they could do any damage.

The woman said seeing this happen was tough to stomach.

"It was so upsetting because these guys that are on the roof are working so hard. There are like 5–6 guys up there. Brutal heat. Pouring sweat," she said.

Anyone with information on whom the men might be is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. Eric Perry spoke with both the witness and workers at the site. 

