Historic Fayette County church rebukes Georgia Power's plan to put up power lines on property

The congregation of a historic church in Fayette County is unhappy with Georgia Power’s plan to build high voltage power lines along its property.

Old Hopeful Church has survived a lot of history since its founding in 1825. There are veterans of the revolutionary war and every war since, as well as Native Americans and slaves buried in their churchyard.

The congregation says it is unhappy with plans to run Georgia Power's high voltage power lines along their property using tall poles.

"Our only request, and we want to be good neighbors, is to bury the lines," said Old Hopeful Church Pastor Scott Johnson.

Georgia Power tells FOX 5 it has explored the idea of burying the lines, but they believe it would cause "significantly larger and longer disruption and excavation in the area."

A spokesperson for the company says "the project would also be delayed an additional two years, which is far beyond the needed date for these lines."

Old Hopeful believes the power lines will degrade the historical significance of Fayette County’s oldest church building and disrespect the nearly two-century-old cemetery.

Resident Suzi Lusk’s husband is buried there.

"The power lines are going to be horrible, and just make it ugly," she said.

"We understand that progress needs to occur, we just want it done in a way that’s respectful to the heritage and the history of the county, and respects the loved ones who are buried here," Johnson said.

The high voltage lines would reportedly support a new data center under construction in Fayette County. Along with the church, the plans are expected to affect 200 Fayette County families and their properties.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Georgia Power says the high voltage lines would support a new data center under construction in Fayette County.

"It’s going to be horribly ugly. It’s going to decrease the value, and we may not be able to sell it at any price, and we may not want to be there with the 230,000 volts in electromagnetic field that close," said Doug Fergus, a Fayette County resident who says the lines would be 65-feet from his home.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power says the company not only understands and values the history of Old Hopeful Church, but claims the company is working to buy an easement across the street on other property the church owns.

In 2025, Old Hopeful will celebrate its bicentennial. It predates the invention of Edison’s electric lightbulb by 54 years, and the founding of Georgia Power by 58 years.

"No matter how big the business is, people should be respected. Heritage and history should be respected. We want to be a positive presence for the county for another 200 years," Johnson said.