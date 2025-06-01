Man shot at Briscoe Park in Snellville less than 24 hours after shooting that hospitalized 4 teens

The Brief A shooting was reported at Briscoe Park in Snellville on Sunday afternoon. One person, an adult male, was injured and taken to the hospital. No arrests. Four teens were injured in an earlier shooting at the same location Saturday night.



A man was shot at Briscoe Park in Snellville on Sunday afternoon and police are working to locate the suspected shooter.

What we know:

According to Snellville police, officers were called to Briscoe Park around 2:30 p.m. where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe there was some sort of argument or disagreement between the victim and another male prior to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect has been identified and fled the area in a vehicle.

Dig deeper:

This shooting comes after four teenagers, ages 14 to 17, were hospitalized after a shooting at the park on Saturday night. In that incident, witnesses reported seeing two large groups arguing before gunfire erupted; police have not announced any arrests.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation for that case and is asking the public for information.