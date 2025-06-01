Man shot at Briscoe Park in Snellville less than 24 hours after shooting that hospitalized 4 teens
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man was shot at Briscoe Park in Snellville on Sunday afternoon and police are working to locate the suspected shooter.
What we know:
According to Snellville police, officers were called to Briscoe Park around 2:30 p.m. where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe there was some sort of argument or disagreement between the victim and another male prior to the shooting.
What we don't know:
The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, the suspect has been identified and fled the area in a vehicle.
Dig deeper:
This shooting comes after four teenagers, ages 14 to 17, were hospitalized after a shooting at the park on Saturday night. In that incident, witnesses reported seeing two large groups arguing before gunfire erupted; police have not announced any arrests.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation for that case and is asking the public for information.