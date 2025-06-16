Shooting on Pleasant Walk in DeKalb County under investigation

article

The Brief One person shot overnight on Pleasant Walk in Lithonia area Victim hospitalized and expected to recover DeKalb County police investigating; no suspect or motive identified yet



DeKalb County police have launched a shooting investigation in Lithonia.

The latest incident happened early Monday on Pleasant Walk in Lithonia, where one person was shot. Authorities say the victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Few details have been released as the investigation continues. No word yet on a possible suspect or motive in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.