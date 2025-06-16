Shooting on Pleasant Walk in DeKalb County under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have launched a shooting investigation in Lithonia.
The latest incident happened early Monday on Pleasant Walk in Lithonia, where one person was shot. Authorities say the victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Few details have been released as the investigation continues. No word yet on a possible suspect or motive in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.