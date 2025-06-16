Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Pleasant Walk in DeKalb County under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2025 6:42am EDT
DeKalb County
Shooting on Pleasant Walk. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • One person shot overnight on Pleasant Walk in Lithonia area
    • Victim hospitalized and expected to recover
    • DeKalb County police investigating; no suspect or motive identified yet

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have launched a shooting investigation in Lithonia.

The latest incident happened early Monday on Pleasant Walk in Lithonia, where one person was shot. Authorities say the victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Few details have been released as the investigation continues. No word yet on a possible suspect or motive in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

