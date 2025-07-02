3-year-old dies after shooting in home on Hawthorne Way in East Point

article

A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on Hawthorne Way, according to East Point police.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Way near Newnan Street just after noon on July 2 in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the child unconscious with a single gunshot wound. A firearm was located near the victim and secured by officers at the scene.

Several family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, police said.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday after being shot inside a home. He later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

East Point Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. Authorities have not said who owns the firearm or how the shooting occurred.

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation. This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.