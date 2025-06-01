Fulton County officer shoots, kills person breaking into patrol car, police say

A Fulton County Police officer shot and killed an individual who was breaking into their patrol car and then charged at the officer with a metal pipe in hand, according to investigators.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. along McDaniel Street in Atlanta.

According to Fulton County Police, Corporal Damion Allen confronted an unidentified person in the parking lot of an apartment complex where he provided security. It was there that authorities say the individual was breaking into Corporal Allen's patrol vehicle and then charged at him while wielding a metal pipe.

"The officer fired in self-defense and the individual died at the scene," Fulton County Police released in a statement.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked on behalf of the Fulton County Police Department to investigate the officer involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.