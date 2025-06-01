Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Chamblee charity after manhunt

article

The Chamblee Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Jeremiah Clanton for the shooting outside a charity food distribution that resulted in the death of a man.

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. at Saint Vincent de Paul on Tucker Road, as people gathered for a food distribution. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting, and police say Clanton should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Chamblee police, a physical altercation broke out before the gunfire. Clanton allegedly shot the victim in the chest. Officers arrived quickly and rendered aid until DeKalb County Fire Rescue transported the man to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators released a surveillance image of Clanton early Friday afternoon, identifying him as the suspect just a few hours after the shooting. Authorities say Clanton fled on foot toward the Chamblee MARTA station.

What's next:

. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Clanton remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

Chamblee police are withholding the victim’s information pending next of kin notification.