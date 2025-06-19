City of Decatur plans to install 19 new security cameras downtown

The Brief Decatur will install 19 new security cameras in the downtown business district to enhance public safety. Camera locations will be chosen based on crime trends, traffic flow, and police recommendations. The $205,000 project was approved June 16 and will integrate with the city’s existing police surveillance system.



City officials have approved the installation of 19 new security cameras throughout Decatur’s downtown business district in an effort to enhance public safety.

What they're saying:

The Decatur City Commission gave the green light to the nearly $205,000 project during its June 16 meeting. The new cameras will be installed at various intersections, with specific locations chosen based on crime data, traffic patterns, and input from police.

Once installed, the cameras will be integrated into the city’s existing surveillance network managed by the Decatur Police Department.

Officials say the expansion aims to deter criminal activity, aid investigations, and improve overall situational awareness in the busy downtown area.