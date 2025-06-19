Georgia's Own Credit Union packs 500 meals for kids during summer

article

The Brief Volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union packed 500 meals in Marietta for MUST Ministries’ Summer Lunch Program. The program aims to provide breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children while school is out. The initiative helps fill the gap for students who depend on school meals during the academic year.



With schools out for summer, thousands of Georgia children who rely on school meals face an increased risk of food insecurity.

What we know:

To help address the need, volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union gathered in Marietta this week to support MUST Ministries' Summer Lunch Program.

The team packed 500 meals as part of the initiative, which aims to provide both breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children throughout the summer months.

RELATED: Atlanta Food Bank reports 60% increase in demand over past 3 years

The program ensures that students who depend on school cafeterias during the academic year continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session.

MUST Ministries partners with local organizations and volunteers to prepare and distribute the meals to children in need across multiple communities.