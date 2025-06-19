Atlanta Food Bank reports 60% increase in demand over past 3 years

The Brief The Atlanta Community Food Bank reports a 60% rise in monthly meal demand over the past three years. One in five children and one in ten seniors in Georgia face hunger, according to Feeding America. Residents can text "FIND FOOD" to 888-976-2232 or use the online Food Pantry Map for assistance.



New data shows food insecurity is worsening across Georgia, with the Atlanta Community Food Bank reporting a 60% increase in demand for meals over the past three years.

What we know:

According to a study by Feeding America, one in five children and one in ten seniors in Georgia are facing hunger. The issue is particularly severe in the South, where nearly 90% of counties with high food insecurity rates are located.

Unfortunately, a large percentage of Georgians – over 57% — don't meet the criteria for federal assistance like SNAP.

What they're saying:

"Food insecurity remains an urgent crisis in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Economic pressures and inflation continue to impact our neighbors, and as a result, more children, seniors, and families are struggling to meet their basic food needs," said Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Chief Development Officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Every person touched by food insecurity is at risk of its harmful effects, and the long-term consequences can be especially damaging to children and their well-being.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank says the need spans all counties in the state and is urging residents in need to seek assistance.

Those who need help can text ‘FIND FOOD’ to 888-976-2232 or visit the Food Pantry Map on the food bank's website.

The food bank works with hundreds of partner agencies to provide food to families, seniors, and children across the region.