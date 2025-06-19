Civil rights icon Andrew Young signing books this weekend in Marietta

article

The Brief Civil rights icon Andrew Young will sign copies of his biography and memoir this Saturday in Marietta. The event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at Avenue East Cobb on Roswell



A rare opportunity to meet civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young is coming to the metro area this weekend.

Young, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will appear at Barnes & Noble at Avenue East Cobb to sign copies of two books that chronicle his remarkable life and legacy.

The 93-year-old will sign "The Many Lives of Andrew Young," a biography that explores his influential roles as a pastor, activist, politician, and diplomat. He’ll also sign "An Easy Burden," his personal memoir offering reflections on the Civil Rights Movement.

The book signing event will take place Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Avenue East Cobb, located on Roswell Road in Marietta. The public is invited to attend.