Civil rights icon Andrew Young signing books this weekend in Marietta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2025 10:00am EDT
Marietta
Ambassador Andrew Young poses for a portrait in his office in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 29, 2011. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    • Civil rights icon Andrew Young will sign copies of his biography and memoir this Saturday in Marietta.
    • The event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at Avenue East Cobb on Roswell

MARIETTA, Ga. - A rare opportunity to meet civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young is coming to the metro area this weekend. 

Young, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will appear at Barnes & Noble at Avenue East Cobb to sign copies of two books that chronicle his remarkable life and legacy.

The 93-year-old will sign "The Many Lives of Andrew Young," a biography that explores his influential roles as a pastor, activist, politician, and diplomat. He’ll also sign "An Easy Burden," his personal memoir offering reflections on the Civil Rights Movement.

The book signing event will take place Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Avenue East Cobb, located on Roswell Road in Marietta. The public is invited to attend.

  • Information for above story came from a post on social media. 

