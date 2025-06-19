Civil rights icon Andrew Young signing books this weekend in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - A rare opportunity to meet civil rights icon and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young is coming to the metro area this weekend.
Young, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will appear at Barnes & Noble at Avenue East Cobb to sign copies of two books that chronicle his remarkable life and legacy.
The 93-year-old will sign "The Many Lives of Andrew Young," a biography that explores his influential roles as a pastor, activist, politician, and diplomat. He’ll also sign "An Easy Burden," his personal memoir offering reflections on the Civil Rights Movement.
The book signing event will take place Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Avenue East Cobb, located on Roswell Road in Marietta. The public is invited to attend.