Shooting outside Chamblee charity ends with 1 man dead, gunman on the run
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A fight outside a Chamblee charity has ended with one man dead from a bullet to the chest and another man on the run.
Authorities say the shooting happened during a fight outside St. Vincent de Paul Georgia on Chamblee Tucker Road early Friday morning.
What we know:
FOX 5 cameras saw officers working at the scene, which was close to Peachtree Airport.
Authorities say that they were called to the scene at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man shot in the chest.
The officers found the victim at the scene and began administering aid. Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Scenes from the shooting investigation on Chamblee Tucker Road. (Billy Heath/FOX 5)
Chamblee Police Capt. Jason Waasdorp said that the incident started as a physical fight, at which point one man pulled out a gun and shot the other.
The gunman then reportedly fled toward a nearby MARTA station. It is not known if he got on MARTA or not.
Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting outside a Chamblee nonprofit. (FOX 5/Chamblee Police Department)
Investigators shared a photo of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time.
What you can do:
The gunman, who police described as armed and dangerous, remains on the run.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Chamblee Police Department.
The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with the Chamblee Police Department.