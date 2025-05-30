Shooting outside Chamblee charity ends with 1 man dead, gunman on the run

A fight outside a Chamblee charity has ended with one man dead from a bullet to the chest and another man on the run.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a fight outside St. Vincent de Paul Georgia on Chamblee Tucker Road early Friday morning.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras saw officers working at the scene, which was close to Peachtree Airport.

Authorities say that they were called to the scene at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man shot in the chest.

The officers found the victim at the scene and began administering aid. Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scenes from the shooting investigation on Chamblee Tucker Road. (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Chamblee Police Capt. Jason Waasdorp said that the incident started as a physical fight, at which point one man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The gunman then reportedly fled toward a nearby MARTA station. It is not known if he got on MARTA or not.

Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting outside a Chamblee nonprofit. (FOX 5/Chamblee Police Department)

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time.

What you can do:

The gunman, who police described as armed and dangerous, remains on the run.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Chamblee Police Department.