Police searching for missing 91-year-old Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a missing 91-year-old man.
Authorities say Linton Lowe has been diagnosed with dementia and hasn't been seen for more than 12 hours.
What we know:
According to police, Lowe was last seen around noon on Wednesday on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.
The missing man is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 279 pounds.
Lowe may be driving his gray 2000 Ford Taurus and was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
What you can do:
If you have any information about where Linton Lowe could be, call 911, the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.