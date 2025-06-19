Police searching for missing 91-year-old Atlanta man with dementia

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a missing 91-year-old man.

Authorities say Linton Lowe has been diagnosed with dementia and hasn't been seen for more than 12 hours.

What we know:

According to police, Lowe was last seen around noon on Wednesday on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 279 pounds.

Lowe may be driving his gray 2000 Ford Taurus and was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

What you can do:

If you have any information about where Linton Lowe could be, call 911, the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.