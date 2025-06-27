Walker County woman sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking in sting operation

article

The Brief Sara Carroll was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison, for trafficking methamphetamine after a sting operation by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. Carroll was arrested following a controlled buy where she was found with 44 grams of methamphetamine; she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession with intent to distribute. The case highlights the ongoing efforts by the Walker County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement to combat meth distribution in northwest Georgia, with a strict stance against meth sales.



A Walker County woman has been sentenced to 20 years—10 to serve in prison—for trafficking methamphetamine following a drug task force sting operation in 2024, authorities announced Friday.

What we know:

Sara Carroll was arrested Sept. 3, 2024, after a confidential informant tipped off the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force that she was selling meth. Investigators quickly arranged a controlled buy, during which Carroll arrived at a predetermined location with 44 grams—approximately 1.5 ounces—of methamphetamine. She was taken into custody at the scene.

Carroll was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. She pleaded guilty in Walker County Superior Court on May 1 and was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Upon release, she will be banished from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for the remainder of her probation.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman prosecuted the case.

What they're saying:

"When you sell meth in this circuit, you’re going to prison. No breaks, no second chances," said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. "We’re not waiting for overdoses and funerals — if you’re selling meth here, we’re coming after you. You make the sale, you do the time."

Officials said the case is part of an ongoing effort by the District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to combat methamphetamine distribution in northwest Georgia.