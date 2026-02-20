LIVE: Friday ends first week of Colin Gray trial

The Brief The first week of Colin Gray’s trial wraps up today as prosecutors continue to build a case of criminal negligence and child cruelty. Jurors recently viewed critical body camera footage showing Gray’s immediate reaction to the shooting and his prior interactions with police regarding his son’s mental health. The defense continues to argue that Gray was a proactive father who was misled by his son’s ability to hide his violent intentions.



Testimony is set to resume Friday morning in the trial of Colin Gray, the father charged in connection with the 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

What we know:

Gray faces 29 felony counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, after his son allegedly opened fire inside the school, killing four people and injuring nine others.

Prosecutors allege Gray purchased the murder weapon—a SIG Sauer M400 rifle—as a Christmas gift in 2023, despite his son Colt's troubled history. That history reportedly included drawing Nazi symbols and searching online for phrases like "How to kill your dad?" The state argues Gray is criminally responsible because he provided his son access to the rifle despite knowing of severe "behavioral red flags" and a potential for violence.

Gray's defense attorneys maintain he could not have foreseen the tragedy and that the legal responsibility lies solely with the shooter.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, jurors viewed body camera footage of Deputy Anthony Townsend securing the Gray residence immediately following the shooting. On the video, Gray told deputies he learned of the school lockdown via a text from his daughter and "hoped to God" his son was not involved.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Colin Gray trial day 4

In the footage, Gray explained to officers that Colt had struggled to fit in during the previous school year. He noted the family had switched the teen to online schooling and was actively seeking counseling for him.

Additional footage from months before the shooting showed officers confronting Colt over an FBI tip regarding a school shooting threat. While Colt denied making the threat, Gray appeared to take the situation seriously on camera, pressing his son to be honest with law enforcement.

What's next:

Colt Gray, 16, is being tried separately as an adult and faces 55 counts, including malice murder. He is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation before his trial date is finalized.

Check back for updates as testimony is slated to begin around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.