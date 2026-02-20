Mom in disbelief over son killed in Coleman Street shooting: 'My son will get justice'

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating the "cold-blooded" fatal shooting of 21-year-old Trevales Tolbert Jr. on Coleman Street. Victim's mother, Santriss Hawkins, believes her son's overly trusting nature may have led to his death. Hawkins remains confident that faith and police investigators will eventually bring her son justice.



A Douglas County mother is calling for justice and clinging to her faith after her 21-year-old son was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community last weekend.

The backstory:

Atlanta police are currently investigating the homicide of Trevales Tolbert Jr., who was gunned down inside a home in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW. While investigators have released few details regarding the circumstances of the shooting,

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

What they're saying:

Tolbert’s mother, Santriss Hawkins, describes the act as a "cold-blooded murder."

"I am in total disbelief," Hawkins said. "I am still in shock with so many emotions, that somebody would just gun down my son that was so full of life, that was sweet, nice, compassionate."

Hawkins and her son, whom she called "Tre," were extremely close. She noted that everything she had accomplished was partly because of him and that the two taught each other throughout his life. She believes his trusting nature may have played a role in his death, stating, "My son trusted — probably put his trust in too many people and I believe that is why he is deceased right now."

Remembered as the "life of the party," Tre was known for his vibrant personality. "He brought that energy," Hawkins said. "He was bright, that energy, he had that personality, really a lot like me."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trevales JaQuay Tolbert Jr. was killed in a shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026.

Despite the pain of her loss, Hawkins remains confident that the Atlanta Police Department will find the person responsible.

"I know for sure that my son will get justice," she said. "Not only am I relying on Atlanta police, but I know my son and I — we serve God and I have faith. I know my son will get justice."

Dig deeper:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.