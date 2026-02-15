Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Coleman Street
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW where they found a man who was fatally shot.
Homicide detectives are investigating this case.
Image 1 of 6
▼
Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide any further details on what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.