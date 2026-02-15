Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Coleman Street

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 15, 2026 4:55pm EST
Atlanta
The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.
    • Atlanta PD said a man was fatally shot on Coleman Street.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. 

What we know:

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW where they found a man who was fatally shot. 

Homicide detectives are investigating this case. 

Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News) 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any further details on what led to the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

