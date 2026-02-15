Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Coleman Street

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta PD said a man was fatally shot on Coleman Street.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW where they found a man who was fatally shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any further details on what led to the shooting.