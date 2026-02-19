21-year-old identified as victim in Coleman Street shooting

article

The Brief The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed in southwest Atlanta over the weekend. Trevales JaQuay Tolbert Jr. died after being shot on Coleman Street SW. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.



A 21-year-old man who family members say "brought light and laughter into the lives of those who knew him" has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

What we know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Trevales "Tre" JaQuay Tolbert Jr. died after being shot in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW on Feb. 15.

RELATED: Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Coleman Street

What they're saying:

Family members who reached out to FOX 5 said Tre was a "beloved son, devoted older brother, cherished grandson, nephew, cousin, and loyal friend."

"He brought light and laughter into the lives of those who knew him, and his presence will be profoundly missed by all who loved him," the family said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trevales JaQuay Tolbert Jr. was killed in a shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not provided further details on what led to the shooting or whether any shooters have been identified.

