Attempted TV theft and package heist at Darnell Apartments

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages and attempting to take a television from a Norcross apartment complex.

What we know:

The burglary occurred May 29 at the Darnell Apartments, located at 4270 Phil Niekro Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to police, the suspect entered the building’s mailroom and stole several packages belonging to residents. He then entered the fitness center and attempted to steal a television.

What we don't know:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, a medium build, and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit with red stripes along the sleeves.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.