Man accused of picking up fentanyl disguised as car battery faces federal charges

The Brief Rodrigo Morales-Figueroa was arrested in an undercover sting operation for allegedly attempting to pick up 10 kilograms of fentanyl disguised as car batteries, linked to a Mexico-based cartel. The operation was part of a broader initiative targeting international drug trafficking organizations, involving DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and Hall County Sheriff's Office. The arrest is part of "Operation Take Back America," a Justice Department initiative aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations through coordinated law enforcement efforts.



A Marietta man is facing federal charges after authorities say he attempted to pick up 10 kilograms of fentanyl disguised as car batteries in what investigators describe as a major drug trafficking operation linked to a Mexico-based cartel.

What we know:

Rodrigo Morales-Figueroa, 29, was arrested June 18 in Gainesville and appeared in federal court on June 23 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Federal authorities say the case was part of a broader operation targeting international drug trafficking organizations.

In early June, investigators intercepted a shipment containing ten kilograms of fentanyl concealed inside car batteries. On June 17, federal agents learned that a courier was en route to collect the shipment.

The next day, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations carried out a controlled delivery using counterfeit fentanyl at a prearranged location in Gainesville. Authorities allege Morales-Figueroa arrived at the scene, inspected the packages, and loaded them into his vehicle before being taken into custody by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen.

What they're saying:

"Foreign cartels profit from the addiction and deaths of Americans, pushing fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in our community," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia. "Our federal law enforcement partners saved countless lives by working quickly in this investigation, which disrupted a major drug trafficking pipeline from Mexico."

"The dangers of fentanyl cannot be overstated, and this arrest demonstrates our resolve to protect our communities from its devastating impact," said Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama. "Thanks to the diligent work of HSI and our law enforcement partners, we successfully intercepted ten kilograms of fentanyl, preventing this poison from reaching the streets of Georgia."

Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, added, "This case represents the continued commitment of the DEA to identify and hold accountable those who engage in the distribution of dangerous drugs."

What's next:

Morales-Figueroa has not yet been indicted by a grand jury.