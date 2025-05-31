Hiker finds burned body found at Stone Mountain park, police investigating

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found burned near the top of Stone Mountain. Authorities say a hiker called 911 early Saturday morning to report finding the body under a rock crevice. Police described the scene where the body was found as one of the weirdest they had ever seen.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are working to learn what led up to the man's death.

What we know:

According to John Bankhead of the Stone Mountain Park Police Department, DeKalb County police got a 911 call around 8:18 a.m. from a hiker who said they had found a burned body under a rock crevice at the park.

The cable car that takes visitors to the top of the mountain has been temporarily shut down, but the park is still allowing visitors to use the trails.

While officials say the area where the body was found was one usually visited by park-goers, it was not fenced off.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the man or determined the cause of death.

It is not clear when the man died.

What they're saying:

Bankhead described the scene as "one of the weirdest" he has ever seen, calling the situation "unusual."

"I've seen nothing like it and I don't recall something like this ever happening at the park," Bankhead said.

He said that there were multiple stones stacked around the ridge near where the body was discovered.

What's next:

The GBI has responded to the scene to assist with the death investigation.

The body will be sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say they did not get the 911 caller's identity and are hoping to speak with him or anyone else who may have inforamtion that could help with the investigation.