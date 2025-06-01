World War II veterans depart for D-Day commemoration events in Normandy

The Brief A group of roughly two dozen veterans from World War II have traveled to Normandy, France for D-Day remembrances. Delta Air Lines and the Best Defense Foundation held a special sendoff. A local World War II veteran from Dunwoody is on the trip.



June 6th marks 81 years since D-Day, the largest amphibious invasion in history. It is one of the most pivotal moments in World War II.

The backstory:

On Saturday night, a group of roughly two dozen veterans from that war left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to make the journey to Normandy, France, to honor the upcoming anniversary, but they are not alone. Others are going on the trip to remember, to serve and to learn.

Delta Air Lines and the Best Defense Foundation held a special sendoff. It was a tribute that stretched across generations. Among those joining them this year is Delta First Officer Craig Graves. He is going on the trip to help take care of the ones who took care of us.

What they're saying:

"I think it's an absolutely incredible opportunity to give to such a wonderful generation," he said. "I had two grandparents that fought during World War II."

One of his grandfathers landed on Omaha Beach and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Graves, a veteran himself, will help World War II veteran Thomas Garner go to Normandy to pay tribute to the D-Day heroes, all while retracing steps his own grandfather once took when he served decades ago.

"To be in the same footsteps that my grandfather walked at one point in his life, I feel that it's going to be very emotional, very personal," Graves said.

The Best Defense Foundation partnered with Delta Air Lines to make this direct flight to Normandy possible. Roughly two dozen World War II veterans are taking part.

"Anytime that we're able to do this, it just goes to show that Delta isn't just customer service from airport to airport, we operate well outside of that for veterans, both within the company and with these types of programs outside the company," Graves said.

Dig deeper:

The trip is a chance to teach other generations who want to learn directly from those who lived it.

"It's one thing to hear about history in a textbook, to read the dates, to know the big key points, but to hear the actual nitty gritty and like the personal stories of actual people who were there, is something completely different," said Caleb Walker.

19-year-old Caleb Walker is taking part in the trip’s ‘Next Generation’ program. He's a member of the Air National Guard and will turn 20 on the trip.

He believes the lessons of D-Day and World War II come with a responsibility to carry those stories forward.

"It's because of people who were my age. They decided to step off a boat with guns shooting at them, they decided to storm beaches against all odds, they decided to jump out of planes against all odds and say, this is beyond me," Walker said.

Why you should care:

A local World War II veteran from Dunwoody is on the trip. It is his second time, and he is 101 years old. We will have his story Friday on FOX 5 News.