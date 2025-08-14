Officer David Rose to be honored in Atlanta's Finest 5K race this weekend

article

The Brief Atlanta’s Finest 5K will donate all proceeds to support the family of Officer David Rose, who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Rose, a Marine veteran and top graduate of the DeKalb County Police Academy, is remembered for his courage and compassion. The 5K race will take place on August 16 at Pemberton Place, with a moment of silence to honor Officer Rose before the start.



Fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose will be honored by the Atlanta Track Club and the Atlanta Police Foundation during an upcoming 5K race.

This year’s Atlanta’s Finest 5K will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to support the family of Officer Rose, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the shooting attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus.

Officer David Rose to be honored during 5K race

The backstory:

The 33-year-old Marine veteran, husband and father of two children, with another on the way, was gunned down on Aug. 8.

He served in Afghanistan before returning home and joining the DeKalb County Police Academy, where he graduated top in his class.

During his address to his academy cadets, he spoke about the need for those running toward danger.

What they're saying:

To his family, he was defined by courage and compassion. His mother said he was "fearless, strong, go-getter and always there for someone in need."

"Atlanta Track Club has long worked with the Atlanta Police Foundation and the Atlanta Police Department to support law enforcement as a thank you for the work they do for us and others all year round," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. "It is my hope that at this weekend’s Atlanta’s Finest 5K, this running community will register en masse. By doing so, we will do our small part to help Officer Rose’s family as they and the entire region mourn his loss and recognize him as the hero he is."

"Officer Rose’s sacrifice reminds us of the courage it takes to protect and serve," said Dave Wilkinson, President & CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. "Thanks to our supporters, we can fund vital public safety programs like Crime Stoppers and stand with our DeKalb County partners as we honor his family and all the officers who ran toward danger to keep us safe."

Officer David Rose (DeKalb County Police Department)

Atlanta’s Finest 5K registration

What you can do:

The 5K, which is now in its second decade of honoring metro Atlanta first responders, will take place Saturday, Aug. 16 at Pemberton Place.

Registration is now open.

Learn more details about the race on the Atlanta Track Club's website.

What's next:

A moment of silence will be observed to honor Officer Rose ahead of the start of the race.