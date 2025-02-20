Mayor Khalid Kamau's request to change name to Kobi denied

article

The Brief Name Change Denied: A South Fulton judge denied Mayor Khalid Kamau’s request to change his name to Kobi , citing insufficient information and an open criminal case . Legal Troubles: The mayor faces burglary and trespassing charges from a 2023 incident where a homeowner reported finding him on their property . City Council Conflict: The South Fulton City Council accused him of misusing city funds for overseas trips and expensive office furniture , initially stripping him of his powers before partially restoring them .



A South Fulton judge has denied Mayor Khalid Kamau’s request to legally change his name to Kobi.

What we know:

Mayor Khalid submitted the request on Aug. 30, 2024, to the Fulton County Superior Court. His request was denied on Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day), with the court citing that the petitioner "failed to provide sufficient information" and has an "open criminal case" in Fulton County.

Dig deeper:

The open case refers to burglary and trespassing charges filed against Mayor Khalid after a 2023 incident in which a homeowner reported finding the mayor on his property.

RELATED: Who owns the lake house property where South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested?

The South Fulton City Council recently accused the mayor of misusing a purchase card for overseas trips and extravagant office furniture.

Initially, the council stripped him of his powers, demanded he return city-issued equipment, including his vehicle, and locked him out of his mayoral suite. However, he has since been allowed to return to his office, with some of his powers restored.

What we don't know:

No word on if the mayor plans to appeal.

RELATED STORIES