Feud between neighbors ends with shooting: 3 charged

article

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting between neighbors in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Arrests in shooting

What we know:

Atlanta police said all three women were arrested on Saturday, the same day as the shooting, but announced the arrests on Monday.

Jamesia Harkness, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and damage to property for her involvement in the shooting.

Chiquita Mason, 45, and Jamyia Mason, 19, were both charged with aggravated assault for their involvement in the shooting.

All three women were shot during the incident, according to police.

Feud between neighbors ends in shooting

The backstory:

The shooting took place in the 3000 block of Middleton Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police on scene said some of the victims were related.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Atlanta police originally said one of the victims was 16-years-old. However, the department later removed the victim from their release.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing conflict between neighbors that escalated into violence.

Residents told FOX 5 the dispute began when the mother and her daughters had a verbal altercation with a woman attempting to jump-start her vehicle. That woman allegedly went back into her apartment, retrieved a firearm and opened fire in the parking lot, striking all three victims.

Violent weekend in Atlanta

Dig deeper:

In total, 32 people were injured, and two people died from shootings between Thursday and Monday.