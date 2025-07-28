Judge grants bond to three suspects accused of robbing, killing Clayton County teenager

The Brief A Clayton County judge granted bond to three suspects charged with malice murder and armed robbery in connection with the teen's 2024 murder. Two of the suspects have already been released from Clayton County custody, according to jail records. The victim’s mother says she now fears for her family’s safety.



A Clayton County judge has granted bond to three people accused of robbing and killing 16-year-old Antonio Walker in his front yard in Lovejoy.

Jail records indicate two of the suspects are now no longer in Clayton County custody.

The victim's mother, Denise Walker, is furious.

"They have evidence on my son, and y’all let these people free?" Walker said. "They're out on malice murder [charges]? Y’all plotted to kill my son."

What we know:

Walker was shot and killed outside his home near Calvary Drive in the Lovejoy Station Subdivision last November.

All three of the suspects were charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone signed off on a $600,000 bond for each of the three suspects in late June.

The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office said it contested the motion for bond, but the judge decided otherwise.

Jail records show that Quentavious Bryant and Jamari McCray are no longer in custody.

The third suspect, Quentisha Bryant, Quentavious' mother, remains in jail until her bond is posted, according to the records.

The backstory:

Walker's mother said she has doorbell video of his Nov. 14, 2024 murder.

"I had everything on camera. So I don't understand how they was going to bond," Walker said. "It doesn't matter today one day they have to go back to court. But eight months, that's already. Is my son's life worth eight months?"

She said she is now living in fear.

"I have an older son. He's 17, and, you know, they have to watch around him," Walker said. "This young man, Jamari McCray, don't stay too far from me. And they know that."

She said given the severity of the charges and the evidence she claims to have, it's incomprehensible for them to be granted bond.

"I feel like I'm not protected, not even protected by the system," Walker said. "So it's basically like they don't care, especially if you have all this evidence, and y’all still granted them bond."

On top of the fear and anger surrounding the bond orders, she said she still has a big hole in her heart.

"School’s finna start back, and I won’t have him coming in the room asking me how his fit looks," Walker said. "Antonio, he had a beautiful soul."

What's next:

According to court documents obtained late Monday, the bond conditions require each suspect to wear an ankle monitor and prohibit contact with the Walker family.

Denise Walker has committed to showing up to every single hearing relating to the case and testifying if needed.

Neither the court clerk nor the district attorney's office was able to say when they'd be due back in court.