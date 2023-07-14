Who owns the lake house property where South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested?

FOX 5 News has learned the city of South Fulton mayor is not the only person accused of wandering onto a lake house property along Cascade Palmetto Highway.

The serene house that so many people have recently taken an interest in sits on 37 acres deep in the city. It is where Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges over the weekend.

According to Fulton County tax assessor records, the sprawling property is owned by Jack Lecroy Sr., who is in his 70s.

FOX 5 News has learned that South Fulton Police have written at least nine police reports over the last 5 years. The complainant is Jack Lecroy Jr, who is 50 years old.

"We’ve probably responded to about 29 calls for service at this residence at 6000 Cascade Palmetto Highway and generated about 9 incident reports, Lt. Jubal Rogers replied.

Police incident reports reveal at least 18 people have strolled onto the property over the last 5 years.

The reports vary from criminal trespassing to abandoned vehicles, prowlers who claim to be fishing and even theft by taking, when Mr. Lecroy Jr. accused three people of stealing his pontoon boat.

South Fulton Police say officers even chased two people off the property, who crashed during the pursuit, back in 2019.

"A few years ago, I responded to a burglary call where two subjects were entering into the same boathouse from the most recent incident. We were able to catch one of the individuals after a brief pursuit," Lt. Rogers recalled. The lieutenant said he was arrested.

In September 2022, Mr. Lecroy said he noticed a white couple enter the same lake house.

The 50-year-old told police then, "Every time he doesn’t cut his grass, spectators think his property is abandoned and free to explore." He goes on to say, "The lake house is uninhabitable and is scheduled to be demolished."

Mr. Lecroy did not pull a gun that day, and the trespassers left the property and were not arrested, but he did call the police.

In most instances, the 50-year-old, who has no trespassing signs and a chain-linked fence, has told officers he wants to press charges.

"Mr. LeCroy, like any other citizen, wants to protect his property from trespassers or burglars and he is adamant that individuals do not come on to his property," Lt. Rogers concluded.

He says the property owner has numerous cameras, and a chain linked fence across his driveway.

FOX 5 called and tried to speak with Mr. Lecroy, Jr. and his father for several days, but we were unsuccessful.