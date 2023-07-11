South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau returns to office with supporters in tow

South Fulton's Mayor is back on the job. He's vowed to put the city's business before his weekend arrest.

Mayor Khalid Kamau faces burglary and trespassing charges after a homeowner called police when he found the elected official in his lake house.

The controversial mayor was back on the job Tuesday afternoon, presiding over a council work session. He addressed the issue head-on.

"We have never backed down from courageous conversations, but now is not the time for those discussions," the mayor said. "We have city business to get to."

Mayor Khalid Kamau opened the council's first work session since his arrest.

South Fulton public meeting

He asked citizens to maintain decorum and stay on task discussing city business and delaying a dialogue on his criminal charges.

"We will announce a time and place for those conversations to happen," he concluded.

One of the architects of the New City of South Fulton now believes the mayoral distractions have reached a boiling point.

"If he's sincere about that, he would resign," State Rep. Roger Bruce commented. "He would resign and allow the city to do the work that needs to be done."

But the mayor has his supporters too.

"He just always seemed not only knowledgeable, but he cares about his constituents," longtime supporter Pamela Harris said with enthusiasm.

Pamela Harris defends Mayor Khalid Kamau

Ms. Harris says she started attending council meetings in 2018, and became fond of Kamau's leadership style.

She questions why South Fulton Police did not arrest the homeowner who held the mayor at gunpoint.

"After the mayor apologized, [and] he said ‘I thought the house was vacant,’ he would not allow him to get in the car. From my perspective, I think he was being held hostage at gunpoint," Ms. Harris commented.

She believes the episode was blown out of proportion.

"I went to school for interior design – I don't know how many vacant homes I have walked into," she said.

Mrs. Harris says she and 60 of the Mayor's supporters will gather tomorrow for a strategy session.