6 DeKalb County schools removed from federal improvement list

The Brief Six DeKalb schools improved enough to be removed from CSI and TSI federal designations. Cross Keys High School raised its graduation rate from 64.4% to 72.3%. Three other schools were added to the TSI list for support related to students with disabilities.



Six DeKalb County schools have been removed from a federal list identifying them as needing improvement.

What we know:

Cross Keys High School, Chapel Hill Elementary School, Indian Creek Elementary School, Oak View Elementary School, Towers High School, and Woodridge Elementary School were all removed from the Comprehensive School Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) designations.

These designations identify schools with one or more consistently underperforming student subgroups based on categories tied to college and career readiness, including Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness, and Graduation Rate.

To exit the CSI designation, a high school must improve from a four-year graduation rate at or below 67%. DeKalb County officials said Cross Keys High School met that requirement after raising its graduation rate from 64.4% to 72.3%.

Dig deeper:

However, three DeKalb schools have now been added to the TSI list for needing support related to students with disabilities. Those schools are Doraville United Elementary School, Flat Rock Elementary School, and Stone Mountain High School.

What they're saying:

The district issued a statement saying, "DCSD remains dedicated to supporting all schools. We appreciate our communities, staff, and teachers for their ongoing partnership as we move forward together."