South Fulton mayor’s trespassing case could head to jury trial

The Brief A missed court appearance by Mayor Khalid Kamau and his attorney led the judge to consider sending the trespassing case to a jury trial. The judge approved a bench warrant before Kamau arrived more than an hour late. The case stems from a 2023 incident where Kamau entered a lake house without permission.



What was expected to be a final plea hearing for the South Fulton mayor instead turned into the possibility of a jury trial after he and his attorney failed to appear on time in court.

What we know:

According to court records, the case was set for a 10 a.m. final plea hearing on Tuesday. When the judge called the case, Mayor Khalid Kamau was not in the courtroom — and neither was his attorney.

The judge then checked her phone and said she had been told the attorney was running 45 minutes late but had not requested or been granted an approved delay. Prosecutors asked for a bench warrant, and the judge approved it.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Kamau and his attorney arrived. The judge reprimanded the attorney for improper and untimely filings before saying she needed to hold a pre-trial conference with prosecutors. She told the attorney that if no agreement is reached, the case will go to a jury trial.

Kamau stood silently beside his attorney during the hearing and appeared visibly stressed afterward while conferring with her. His attorney later left the courtroom, while Kamau remained seated and appeared to journal.

Dig deeper:

This attorney took over the case last month after Kamau’s previous lawyer withdrew, saying Kamau would not work with District Attorney Fani Willis to resolve the matter.

The backstory:

The case stems from a July 2023 incident in which Kamau entered a lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. Kamau told officers he had admired the property as his "dream home" and decided to look inside.

The homeowner confronted Kamau with a gun and called police. Kamau was originally charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespass, though prosecutors later dropped the felony burglary charge.

Local perspective:

After launching a last-minute campaign, Kamu lost his bid for re-election. Carmalitha Gumbs will become the first female mayor of South Fulton in January.