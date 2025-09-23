South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleads not guilty to trespassing
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau appeared in court Tuesday for a plea and arraignment hearing tied to his 2023 trespassing arrest.
Kamau pled not guilty to the charge of criminal trespass. He is expected back in court on Nov. 3 for a case management hearing, followed by a final plea hearing on Nov. 18.
The backstory:
The case stems from a July 2023 incident when Kamau entered a lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. The mayor said he had admired the property as his "dream home" and decided to look inside.
The homeowner confronted Kamau with a gun and called police. He was initially charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespass, but prosecutors later dropped the felony burglary count.
Kamau recently announced that he will run for reelection as mayor of South Fulton.