South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleads not guilty to trespassing

Updated  September 23, 2025 1:36pm EDT
South Fulton
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau is appearing in court Tuesday for a plea and arraignment hearing tied to his 2023 trespassing arrest.

    • South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested in 2023 for trespassing
    • Prosecutors dropped a felony burglary charge
    • Kamau recently announced he will seek reelection while the case plays out.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau appeared in court Tuesday for a plea and arraignment hearing tied to his 2023 trespassing arrest.

Kamau pled not guilty to the charge of criminal trespass. He is expected back in court on Nov. 3 for a case management hearing, followed by a final plea hearing on Nov. 18. 

The case stems from a July 2023 incident when Kamau entered a lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. The mayor said he had admired the property as his "dream home" and decided to look inside.

The homeowner confronted Kamau with a gun and called police. He was initially charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespass, but prosecutors later dropped the felony burglary count.

Kamau recently announced that he will run for reelection as mayor of South Fulton.

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A crew was sent to the court hearing. The above story has been updated since the initial report before the mayor entered his plea. 

