South Fulton mayor formally charged with criminal trespassing
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau with criminal trespassing in connection to an incident that occurred in July 2023.
Prosecutors allege Kamau entered a lakefront home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. FOX 5 previously reported that the homeowner confronted Kamau after spotting him on surveillance video.
According to investigators, Kamau admitted to officers at the scene that he knew he was trespassing at the time.
The mayor, who recently announced he will not seek re-election this fall, has not yet publicly commented on the charges.