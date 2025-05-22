South Fulton mayor formally charged with criminal trespassing

article

The Brief South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau has been formally charged with criminal trespassing for allegedly entering a lakefront home without permission in July 2023. The homeowner confronted Kamau after seeing him on surveillance video; investigators say Kamau admitted he knew he was trespassing. Kamau, who recently announced he will not seek re-election this fall, has not publicly responded to the charges.



The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau with criminal trespassing in connection to an incident that occurred in July 2023.

Prosecutors allege Kamau entered a lakefront home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. FOX 5 previously reported that the homeowner confronted Kamau after spotting him on surveillance video.

According to investigators, Kamau admitted to officers at the scene that he knew he was trespassing at the time.

The mayor, who recently announced he will not seek re-election this fall, has not yet publicly commented on the charges.