Controversial mayor out of running as South Fulton mayoral race heads to runoff
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The controversial mayor of South Fulton is out of the running for re-election, but the City of South Fulton won’t know who its next mayor will be until next month.
No candidate received more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Now. the mayoral race has been narrowed to two candidates who will face off in a December runoff election.
Carmalitha Gumbs led the field with just over 39% of the vote (10,533 votes), according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Mark Baker finished second with just over 19% (5,177 votes).
Gumbs and Baker will face off again on Dec. 2 in the runoff election.
Mayor Khalid Kamau out of running for re-election
Current Mayor Khalid "Kobi" Kamau, who was seeking re-election, received just over 4% of the vote (1,268 votes).
Kamau has been accused of improperly spending city funds and is currently facing trespassing charges — allegations he denies.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Secretary of State's website and past FOX 5 reporting.