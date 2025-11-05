Controversial mayor out of running as South Fulton mayoral race heads to runoff

article

The Brief No candidate in South Fulton’s mayoral race received more than 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff between Carmalitha Gumbs and Mark Baker. Gumbs led with 39% of the vote, followed by Baker with 19%. Current Mayor Khalid "Kobi" Kamau, who faces ongoing legal issues, finished far behind with 4%.



The controversial mayor of South Fulton is out of the running for re-election, but the City of South Fulton won’t know who its next mayor will be until next month.

Runoff in City of South Fulton mayor race

What we know:

No candidate received more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Now. the mayoral race has been narrowed to two candidates who will face off in a December runoff election.

Carmalitha Gumbs led the field with just over 39% of the vote (10,533 votes), according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Mark Baker finished second with just over 19% (5,177 votes).

Gumbs and Baker will face off again on Dec. 2 in the runoff election.

Mayor Khalid Kamau out of running for re-election

Dig deeper:

Current Mayor Khalid "Kobi" Kamau, who was seeking re-election, received just over 4% of the vote (1,268 votes).

Kamau has been accused of improperly spending city funds and is currently facing trespassing charges — allegations he denies.