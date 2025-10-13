South Fulton mayor election: Meet the candidates

The Brief Nine candidates are running for South Fulton mayor, each pledging to rebuild trust and improve city accountability. Police department controversies and spending oversight dominate the campaign, dividing candidates on transparency and fiscal priorities. Voters will choose the city’s next mayor on Nov. 4, with early voting from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31.



As South Fulton’s municipal election draws near, a crowded field of mayoral candidates is presenting sharply different visions for restoring trust in City Hall, boosting economic opportunity, and holding local government accountable.

South Fulton's future challenges

The backstory:

A recurring theme in debates is skepticism about city spending. Questioners have pressed candidates to explain how they would curb "loose spending" and guard against misuse. Candidates have countered by promising audits, open checkbooks, financial oversight and disciplined procurement practices.

Recent allegations of sexual harassment within the South Fulton police department have spurred the city council to order an independent department review and place Police Chief Meadows on administrative leave. The review has become a litmus test in the mayoral race: some candidates back it as necessary for accountability (Gumbs, Adeyemi), while others (Edwards) warn of wasteful expenditure.

Candidates widely agreed the city must attract new businesses while supporting existing ones. Delays in licensing, tax code modernization, and competitiveness with nearby municipalities were cited as obstacles.

The administration’s prior controversies, audits of undocumented spending, trespass charges, and public distrust, are a backdrop to every candidate’s campaign. Many campaign pledges center on reversing the perception of dysfunction.

South Fulton mayoral candidates

What we know:

Nine candidate vying to fill the next term as the South Fulton mayor are:

khalid "Kobi" kamau (Incumbent, seeking re-election)

Kamau had previously signaled he would not run again, but reversed course in August 2025 and announced a re-election bid. His first term has been marked by controversy, including questions over unauthorized spending and audits. He touts a growth in the city’s budget (from $116 million to $430 million) and credits his administration with securing land and funding for a permanent police headquarters, a Real Time Crime Center and a 911 call center.

In the debate, Kamau rejected criticisms of "loose spending," insisting news reports were false and arguing that banks’ willingness to finance city facilities is evidence of fiscal stability. Kamau has not publicly addressed recent proposals for independent review of the police department.

William "Bill" Edwards

A former mayor and one of the city’s founding leaders, Bill Edwards is running on a message of stability, accountability and responsiveness. In a debate, he urged redirecting funds from large events toward projects for citizens and argued the public won’t tolerate a dysfunctional government. Edwards is critical of the police-review proposal, calling it a waste of money given past reviews whose recommendations were ignored.

Carmalitha L. Gumbs (Councilmember, District 2)

Gumbs is running to become South Fulton’s first female mayor, championing progressive leadership and economic expansion. In debate, she pressed for modernizing tax codes and reducing bureaucratic delays in business licensing.

On police accountability, she supports the city council’s independent review of the department, pledging to restore trust, transparency and accountability if elected.

Joseph Adeyemi

Adeyemi, a project manager and economist, frames himself as a political outsider with a focus on smart domestic development. He emphasizes attracting people and business to the city over international travel by leadership, and proposes short-term training bootcamps leading to $80,000-starting jobs.

When pressed on police reforms, he says his leadership would bring integrity and accountability across departments. In debate, his platform includes implementing stronger "guardrails" on city spending and rejecting wasteful practices.

Ray Mills

Ray Mills, an entrepreneur and longtime resident dating back to before incorporation of the city, positions himself as the only candidate truly from South Fulton. He pledges to build unity in his first 100 days and to focus on four pillars: economy, education, efficient government and elderly services. He wants to retain local money, expand after-school programs and revitalize entertainment and business districts.

In debates, he echoed calls for biannual outside audits and endorsed more fiscal oversight.

Dr. Mark Baker

Baker is featured more sparsely in FOX 5’s coverage, but has emphasized truth, transparency and integrity in governance.In debate, he pledged adoption of an open checkbook process and collaboration with a city manager to increase accountability.

Jewel Johnson

Johnson frames herself as a candidate grounded in understanding demographics, traffic and infrastructure. FOX 5 Atlanta She supports forensic audits and more frequent external audits to track city spending.

Kelvin Davis

Kelvin Davis, a Navy veteran and federal systems engineer, says his campaign for mayor is focused on transparency, professionalism, and smart growth. He believes South Fulton must move past years of political infighting and negative headlines to focus on the city’s future.

Davis argues that leadership, not residents, has been the source of the city’s recent troubles. He supports promoting South Fulton’s brand globally but questions whether recent international trips by city leaders have produced real value.

The father of two also highlights workforce development as a priority, pointing to his nonprofit, Fulton Pathways, which offers training and skill-building for local residents.

Ryan Olson

Olson describes himself as a long-time resident of South Fulton who "drives the same roads, supports the same local businesses, and faces the same challenges" as constituents

His "About" page emphasizes values of action, integrity and vision, and frames himself as someone who’s shown up — via community service, wellness initiatives, and small business work.

He notes prior experience in Georgia’s film industry as a stuntman, small business ownership, nonprofit work, and youth/fitness programs.

Olson’s stated priorities include: making City Hall more responsive and accessible; supporting small business / job growth; increasing transparency; improving public safety and neighborhood services; and expanding opportunities for youth.

What's next:

Election Day in South Fulton is set for Nov. 4, with early voting running Oct. 14 through Oct. 31.

Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 24, and mailed ballots begin going out Oct. 14, according to Fulton County elections officials.

The nonpartisan municipal race will determine South Fulton’s next mayor, and a runoff will be held if no candidate wins a majority.