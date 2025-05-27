Joseph Adeyemi enters South Fulton mayoral race as political outsider focused on economic growth

The Brief Joseph Adeyemi, a project manager and economist, is running for mayor of South Fulton as a political outsider, emphasizing his problem-solving skills and economic planning background. Adeyemi prioritizes smart economic growth and domestic development, aiming to attract people to the city and create job training initiatives for high-paying careers. The mayoral race is crowded, with at least seven other candidates, including former mayor William Edwards and current District 2 Councilmember Carmalitha L. Gumbs, each with distinct platforms.



Project manager and economist Joseph Adeyemi has entered the race to become South Fulton’s next mayor, positioning himself as a political outsider with a background in problem-solving and economic planning.

What they're saying:

"I am not a politician, I'm a performer," Adeyemi said. "I want to come in and do the work—and let our work speak for us instead of, like you mentioned, the infighting. So that's why I'm running for this office."

The 38-year-old Navy Reservist and father of three young daughters is joining a crowded field of candidates seeking to lead the city of 110,000 residents. Adeyemi, who earned his economics degree in his native Nigeria and has lived in metro Atlanta for a decade, said his no-nonsense approach and lack of political experience are assets.

"Everybody is aware of the leadership crisis in the city," he said. "So I believe that my background has prepared me to jump in and provide that strong leadership."

Smart economic growth will top his agenda, Adeyemi said, emphasizing domestic development over the international travel that has drawn criticism for current leadership.

"Before we begin to talk about traveling, what are we doing here to attract people to come to our city?" he asked.

Adeyemi said he wants to create job training initiatives designed to prepare residents for high-paying careers. "I am going to bring in programs to engage our young people to become qualified for these programs," he said. "One-week, two-week boot camps that, when you complete that program, you can get a job that starts at $80K."

Dig deeper:

As of now, at least seven others have declared their candidacy ahead of the official qualification period, which runs from August 18–22, 2025. The field includes:

William "Bill" Edwards – The city's former mayor and founding leader, running on a platform of stability, economic development, accountability, and listening (S.E.A.L.).

Carmalitha L. Gumbs – Current District 2 Councilmember aiming to become South Fulton’s first female mayor, with a focus on progressive leadership and economic expansion.

Kelvin Javaris Davis – Community activist and entrepreneur promoting civic engagement and transparency.

Ali Carter – Local business owner emphasizing small business growth and community revitalization.

Dr. Mark Baker – Educator and nonprofit leader with a focus on youth empowerment and education reform.

Filing fees cost around $1,400.

Incumbent Mayor khalid kamau announced in April he would not seek re-election amid controversy and investigations involving his administration.

More candidates may still enter the race.

