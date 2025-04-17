Former South Fulton mayor launches bid to reclaim top job

The Brief Former Mayor Bill Edwards launches comeback bid, joining a crowded race that includes current Mayor Khalid Kamau, Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, and Kelvin J. Davis in the race for South Fulton’s top job. Edwards says his campaign will focus on strategic planning, economic development, accountability, and community engagement, while distancing himself from past controversies over warehouse development. Questions remain about Kamau’s candidacy, as he recently announced a "Farewell State of the City" address for May 1, raising speculation about whether he will seek re-election.



Former Mayor William "Bill" Edwards is making a political comeback, officially launching his campaign to once again lead the City of South Fulton.

What we know:

Edwards, who lost the mayor’s seat to Khalid Kamau in 2021, joins an increasingly crowded field that already includes current Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, Kelvin J. Davis, and incumbent Mayor Kamau—though questions remain about whether Kamau will remain in the race. In a recent post, Kamau announced plans for a "Farewell State of the City" address on May 1, fueling speculation about his future.

In announcing his run, Edwards said his campaign will focus on strategic planning, economic development, accountability, and community engagement. He’s kicking off his campaign with a listening tour at Enon Ranch and says he has already raised more than $50,000.

What they're saying:

"I want to bring this city back to some respectability," Edwards told supporters. "I want to show people that we can work together for a better ending."

Edwards cited his passion for the city as his reason for returning to the political stage, pledging to move South Fulton past recent controversies and leadership conflicts that have dominated headlines. His remarks referenced a series of public disputes between Mayor Kamau and city council members over issues like purchase card use and international travel.

"I love the city. I believe in the city," Edwards said. "We really need to make sure we can get away from all the drama, get away from all the lawsuits, get away from the bullying."

Edwards also pushed back against past criticism that his administration approved too many warehouses and data centers, stressing that his focus is on bringing in more office and commercial development—not industrial spaces.

"We need to start looking toward commercial, office—things of that nature," he said. "I want to make it clear. I am not talking about warehouses."

What's next:

With the campaign field still taking shape, it’s unclear who else may enter the race. But Edwards says he’s focused on listening to voters and charting a new path forward for Georgia’s sixth-largest city.