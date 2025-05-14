South Fulton passes resolution against Trump administration's DOJ actions

The Brief South Fulton City Council approved a resolution condemning actions by the Trump administration in a 6-1 vote. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs, criticizes the DOJ for backing away from enforcing voting rights. Gumbs urged other cities to take a stand and speak out on the issue.



The City of South Fulton has formally approved a resolution condemning recent actions by the Trump administration.

What we know:

City Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs introduced the measure earlier this week, and it passed with a 6-1 vote during a council meeting Tuesday night. The resolution criticizes the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging a retreat from enforcing federal voting rights protections.

Following the vote, Gumbs called on other municipalities to take similar stands and voice their concerns publicly. The resolution also urges residents to contact their state and federal representatives to demand accountability and action.