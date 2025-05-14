Expand / Collapse search

South Fulton passes resolution against Trump administration's DOJ actions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 14, 2025 9:01am EDT
South Fulton
South Fulton adopts resolution against Trump administration

The City of South Fulton has adopted a resolution condemning recent actions of the Trump Administration. The resolution criticizes the Department of Justice for allegedly shifting away from enforcing voting rights.

The Brief

    • South Fulton City Council approved a resolution condemning actions by the Trump administration in a 6-1 vote.
    • The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs, criticizes the DOJ for backing away from enforcing voting rights.
    • Gumbs urged other cities to take a stand and speak out on the issue.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton has formally approved a resolution condemning recent actions by the Trump administration.

What we know:

City Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs introduced the measure earlier this week, and it passed with a 6-1 vote during a council meeting Tuesday night. The resolution criticizes the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging a retreat from enforcing federal voting rights protections.

Following the vote, Gumbs called on other municipalities to take similar stands and voice their concerns publicly. The resolution also urges residents to contact their state and federal representatives to demand accountability and action. 

