Mayoral candidates in South Fulton participate in debate Thursday night

The race for the next mayor of the City of South Fulton is heating up. There's a crowded field of candidates vying for the job. Nine people have qualified. Three of the candidates faced off in a debate on Thursday night, each trying to explain how they will help set the city up for success and steer clear of scandal moving forward.

List of Candidates

The candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, including the current mayor, Khalid Kamau. former Mayor William "Bill" Edwards, Councilwoman Camralitha Gumbs, Joseph Adeyemi, Mark Baker, Kelvin Davis, Jewel Johnson, Ray Mills, and Ryan Olson are also running.

City Facing Challenges

What we know:

Whoever steps into the job will face a number of challenges. The city has been in the spotlight recently over investigations into undocumented expenses by the mayor, as well as an investigation into the police department amid lawsuits and complaints.

Seeking Economic Reform

What they're saying:

The candidates each explained how they would position the city for more economic success, including seeking out businesses, proving the city's track record, and restoring the image of the government.

"We can no longer wait for stuff to come to us. And when we wait for stuff to come to us, it might not be what we really want," Edwards said.

"We have to be welcoming and we have to be competitive too. Because there are other cities close to the airport that they can go to," Adeyemi said.

"We've had a lot of missed opportunities and dark clouds that have been over us. But again, at the end of the day we need to make sure that we're doing the city's business, which is municipal services," Councilwoman Gumbs said.

Restoring Trust

What they're saying:

One of the top issues addressed was how to restore trust in city government.

"I think it's about restoring trust back in City Hall. We've got to get back to the business of doing the people’s work. We've got to start by answering our phones, by answering our emails, and really addressing the needs of the community. So I believe that's an easy lift. We just need a change in leadership and a change that will bring this community forward," Councilwoman Gumbs said.

"Transparency starts upfront. You've got to let people know what's going on from day one so they're not surprised by anything that happens in the end," former Mayor Edwards said.

"There's a new mayor in town. We're not going to spend money recklessly, we're not going to just have people swiping left, right, and center. Having guardrails in place is what can prevent future misuse of our economic resources," Adeyemi said.