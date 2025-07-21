Ray Mills, self-identified South Fulton native, enters mayoral race

The Brief Ray Mills, an entrepreneur and leader of Mills Academy, has entered the race to be the next Mayor of the City of South Fulton. He said a top priority for his first 100 days in office will be unity. He plans to focus on what he calls the "four E's" -- economy, education, efficient government and the elderly. At least eight other people are running for mayor.



Ray Mills, an entrepreneur and leader of Mills Academy, has entered the race to be the next Mayor of the City of South Fulton.

Mills is a longtime resident, living in the area since before it was a city.

What they're saying:

"I was born and raised here. I left Grady hospital, and they brought me right here to South Fulton," Mills said. "I've made the decision to step up and run for mayor because I feel like it's a need and a must."

Mills spoke with FOX 5's Eric Perry about why he's running and his plans for the city.

He said a top priority for his first 100 days in office will be unity.

"I feel like a house divided will fall and right now I feel like we are divided. My main goal is uniting the city and having us on one accord," Mills said.

He plans to focus on what he calls the "four Es" -- economy, education, efficient government and the elderly.

Mills wants to keep money within the city and add after-school programs for students, while also building more activities for younger citizens at parks.

"When I was growing up, we had those things," Mills said. "It was a time where the city was thriving. We had better restaurants, entertainment district. We had more to offer than we have today."

Mills said it's been hard to see his city marred by controversy. From the current mayor to crime, Mills said he wants to show the world why he loves South Fulton.

"This is not what I know, and it does not represent the current residents, so it's definitely been hard to watch," Mills said.

Dig deeper:

As of now, at least eight others have declared their candidacy ahead of the official qualification period, which runs from Aug. 18–22, 2025. The field includes:

William "Bill" Edwards – The city's former mayor and founding leader, running on a platform of stability, economic development, accountability, and listening (S.E.A.L.).

Carmalitha L. Gumbs – Current District 2 Councilmember aiming to become South Fulton’s first female mayor, with a focus on progressive leadership and economic expansion.

Kelvin Javaris Davis – Navy veteran, federal contractor, community activist and entrepreneur promoting civic engagement and transparency. Wants to address issues plaguing Camelot Condominiums.

Ali Carter – Local business owner emphasizing small-business growth and community revitalization.

Dr. Mark Baker – Educator and nonprofit leader with a focus on youth empowerment and education reform.

Joseph Adeyemi – Project manager and economist running as a political outsider and emphasizing his problem-solving skills.

More candidates may still enter the race. Filing fees cost around $1,400.