City of South Fulton mayoral debate grows contentious

The debate featured current Mayor Khalid Kamau, former Mayor Bill Edwards, City Council member Carmalitha Gumbs, and challengers Ray Mills, Dr. Mark Baker and Jewel Johnson.

Attracting and supporting South Fulton businesses

What they're saying:

Candidates were asked how they would attract new businesses while supporting existing small ones:

Khalid Kamau : "We can have economic development beyond data centers, fast food restaurants and warehouses."

Carmalitha Gumbs : "We need to modernize our tax codes. It should not take a 100 days for someone to get a business license and incorporate in South Fulton."

Bill Edwards : "People do not want to tolerate, with a business, with a government that seems to be dysfunctional."

Ray Mills : "So number one as a business owner, I don’t want my company where it takes 4 and a half months to even get started."

Dr. Mark Baker : "We have to get people elected who’s gonna do right by people and tell the truth no matter how it hurts, and no matter how many friends we lose in the process."

Jewel Johnson: "You need to know your area, you need to know your demographics, you need to know your traffic plan."

South Fulton city spending

What they're saying:

The candidates were also pressed on how they would rein in what one audience member called "loose spending" in city government, referencing reports by FOX 5 and other outlets.

Kamau dismissed the criticism, saying: "What’s been reported in the news is a lie. If our spending was so loose, banks wouldn’t give us $96 million to build facilities."

Johnson and Mills said more audits were needed.

Johnson : "I would be working to do a forensic audit. We must know where our money is going."

Mills: "Every six months we need outside audits. This city can afford it."

Gumbs, who currently serves on City Council, said the city has already addressed many issues. "We have tightened up our reigns. Especially on our procurement, we’ve tightened up our policies and moved our city forward," she said.

Edwards argued too much money is being spent on events. "We got to stop this nonsense that’s been going on, take that money and put it back into something else that’s more appropriate for our citizens and our children," he said.

Baker said he would push for more transparency. "We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, they have an open checkbook process that I would adopt as Mayor and working with the City Manager to do the same thing," he said.