South Fulton mayor apparently changes mind, running for re-election

The Brief Mayor khalid "Kobi" kamau now plans to seek re-election in 2025 after previously saying he would step down. His first term has been rocked by controversy, including audits and a criminal trespass charge. Kamau touts budget growth and new public safety projects as key achievements.



South Fulton Mayor khalid "Kobi" kamau reportedly announced that he is planning to run for re-election in the upcoming municipal elections during a press conference on Monday at City Hall, according to sources.

The backstory:

Kamau, who defeated longtime incumbent William "Bill" Edwards with 60% of the vote in 2021, positioned himself as a reform-minded leader in one of metro Atlanta’s newest cities. However, his first term has been marked by frequent clashes and unfavorable publicity because of a trespassing charge and accusations of spending thousands of dollars in unauthorized expenditures.

Despite the turbulence, Kamau says South Fulton has made major strides and takes credit for growing the city’s annual budget from $116 million when he took office to a proposed $430 million this year, while also lowering property taxes.

The mayor claims his administration has also secured land and funding for what would be the city’s first permanent police headquarters, Real Time Crime Center and 911 Call Center.

In April, the mayor announced that he was not seeking re-election and even gave a "farewell address" at the annual State of the City.

