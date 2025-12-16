Mistrial declared in Bre’Asia Powell murder trial
ATLANTA - A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of three teens accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell in 2023, according to a court spokesperson.
Mistrial in murder trial against three teens
What we know:
Judge Belinda Edwards granted a defense motion for a mistrial on Tuesday, the Fulton County Superior Court’s public affairs bureau confirmed. It remains unclear what the defense motion stated; FOX 5 is working to obtain the filing.
Bre'Asia Powell murder
The backstory:
Jaquan Withers, 18; Willie Dennis, 19; and Tsenre Mosley, 19 were all charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Officials said Powell was among a group who went to Benjamin E. Mays High School the night of May 28, 2023, to celebrate. She was shot and killed in the school’s parking lot during what Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens later described as an "unauthorized" party.
Who was Bre'Asia Powell?
What they're saying:
Powell was involved in dance, cheerleading, basketball, and volleyball at Mays High School. Her family has long described her as a bright, talented teen whose life was taken far too soon.
In 2024, FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor spoke with Powell’s mother, Necole Williams, about her ongoing fight for justice.
Response to mistrial
Local perspective:
FOX 5 is reaching out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and Williams for comment on the mistrial.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Tanya Mendoza reaching out to Fulton County court officials.