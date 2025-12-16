Deputies arrest three, seek two more in Gordon County burglaries

article

The Brief Three arrested in connection with Fairmount-area burglaries Traffic stop led to initial arrest after surveillance footage Deputies continue searching for two additional suspects



Deputies have arrested three people and are searching for two more suspects in connection with a string of residential burglaries near Fairmount, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Investigators were first called to Slate Mine Road on Dec. 8 after reports of multiple home break-ins. Authorities said a surveillance camera captured an image of a suspect vehicle leaving the area, prompting deputies to issue a lookout for the truck.

The following day, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Arnold Road and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 30-year-old Brandon E. McClure of Adairsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of residential burglary, two counts of felony theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, deputies made two additional arrests. Chris Collum, 37, of Rydal, was taken into custody on Dec. 10 and charged with receiving stolen property. One day later, Jacob E. Walters, 34, of White, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft. Authorities said Collum has since been released on bond, while McClure and Walters remain in jail.

What's next:

Deputies are still searching for two additional suspects: Brandon Lee Spires, 34, and Chelsea Guffey, 29, both of Bartow County. Investigators say both are wanted on burglary and theft charges and urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact law enforcement.