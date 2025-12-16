17-year-old Loganville teen shot in Chatham County, GBI investigating

The Brief GBI investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Bloomingdale Teen found outside apartment complex with gunshot wound Case remains active as authorities seek public’s help



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 17-year-old boy found shot outside an apartment complex in Chatham County.

What we know:

GBI agents were called in at the request of the Bloomingdale Police Department to investigate the death of Antonio Thornton Jr., of Loganville. Authorities said Chatham County 911 received a call around 7:43 a.m. on Dec. 14 reporting a body outside the Magnolia Lane Apartments along U.S. Highway 80 in Bloomingdale.

When officers arrived, they found Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thornton’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause and manner of death. Investigators say the case remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bloomingdale Police Department, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro, or submit tips anonymously through the GBI’s tip line or mobile app.