Public meetings being held about future of Druid Hills High School
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County School District is holding a series of public meetings to discuss the future of Druid Hills High School, its oldest facility.
The school, built in 1927, has faced criticism in recent years after videos surfaced online showing exposed wiring, leaking sewage and cracked walls. District leaders are considering three options: selling the property, relocating the school or modernizing the current building.
A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the DeKalb School of the Arts, with another set for next Monday at Druid Hills Middle School. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.