Man dies after industrial incident at Qcells in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A man was pronounced dead Monday evening following an industrial incident at the Qcells manufacturing facility in Cartersville, authorities confirmed.
What we know:
Around 7:15 p.m. on May 19, Cartersville Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a medical emergency at the site, where they discovered a Hispanic male in his mid-30s unresponsive on top of a storage tank. According to officials, the man had no pulse and was not breathing when first responders arrived.
Due to the potentially hazardous environment, firefighters used self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and conducted air monitoring during the rescue operation. Oxygen levels at the top of the tank were measured at approximately 15%, a concentration too low to support human life.
CFD personnel successfully removed the man from the tank, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the deputy coroner. Officials said a nitrogen leak is being considered as a possible cause of death, as no other hazardous gases or chemicals were known to be in use in that area of the facility.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies, and no further details have been released at this time.