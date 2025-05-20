Man dies after industrial incident at Qcells in Cartersville

The Brief A man in his 30s was found dead on top of a tank at the Qcells facility in Cartersville on May 19, with oxygen levels too low to sustain life. Cartersville Fire Department used specialized equipment to access and remove the victim; a nitrogen leak is being investigated as a possible cause. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies.



A man was pronounced dead Monday evening following an industrial incident at the Qcells manufacturing facility in Cartersville, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

Around 7:15 p.m. on May 19, Cartersville Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a medical emergency at the site, where they discovered a Hispanic male in his mid-30s unresponsive on top of a storage tank. According to officials, the man had no pulse and was not breathing when first responders arrived.

Due to the potentially hazardous environment, firefighters used self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and conducted air monitoring during the rescue operation. Oxygen levels at the top of the tank were measured at approximately 15%, a concentration too low to support human life.

CFD personnel successfully removed the man from the tank, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the deputy coroner. Officials said a nitrogen leak is being considered as a possible cause of death, as no other hazardous gases or chemicals were known to be in use in that area of the facility.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies, and no further details have been released at this time.