3 killed after wrong-way crash on I-75 near Dalton during chase
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say three people died Thursday morning in a fiery crash along I-75 in Dalton after a vehicle fleeing deputies drove the wrong direction into oncoming traffic, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Georgia State Patrol reports that a 2025 Hyundai Elantra struck a GMC Canyon, then collided head-on with a JB Hunt tractor-trailer before bursting into flames.
The three people in the fleeing car died at the scene. The tractor-trailer also caught fire after rolling to a stop on the shoulder.
Three other motorists were injured and taken to Hamilton Medical Center.
Special reconstruction teams are now reviewing the crash sequence.
What we don't know:
The people who were killed in the crash have not been identified at this time.