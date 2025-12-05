3 killed after wrong-way crash on I-75 near Dalton during chase

article

The Brief Fleeing vehicle hit two vehicles and concrete barrier before burning Three victims killed; identities pending coroner review GSP reconstruction team leading the investigation



Authorities say three people died Thursday morning in a fiery crash along I-75 in Dalton after a vehicle fleeing deputies drove the wrong direction into oncoming traffic, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol reports that a 2025 Hyundai Elantra struck a GMC Canyon, then collided head-on with a JB Hunt tractor-trailer before bursting into flames.

The three people in the fleeing car died at the scene. The tractor-trailer also caught fire after rolling to a stop on the shoulder.

Three other motorists were injured and taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Special reconstruction teams are now reviewing the crash sequence.

What we don't know:

The people who were killed in the crash have not been identified at this time.