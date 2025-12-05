Expand / Collapse search

3 killed after wrong-way crash on I-75 near Dalton during chase

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 12:50pm EST
Courtesy of Whitfield County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Fleeing vehicle hit two vehicles and concrete barrier before burning
    • Three victims killed; identities pending coroner review
    • GSP reconstruction team leading the investigation

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say three people died Thursday morning in a fiery crash along I-75 in Dalton after a vehicle fleeing deputies drove the wrong direction into oncoming traffic, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol reports that a 2025 Hyundai Elantra struck a GMC Canyon, then collided head-on with a JB Hunt tractor-trailer before bursting into flames.

The three people in the fleeing car died at the scene. The tractor-trailer also caught fire after rolling to a stop on the shoulder. 

Three other motorists were injured and taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Special reconstruction teams are now reviewing the crash sequence.

What we don't know:

The people who were killed in the crash have not been identified at this time.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. 

